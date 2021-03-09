De La Cerda scores 23 as Lobo women fall in MW Tournament semis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The run for the University of New Mexico Lobo women’s basketball team has come to a stop. The Lobos fell to Fresno State in the tournament semifinals Tuesday 77-72. It was a hard-fought game for two of the highest-scoring teams in the league.

The game wasn’t decided until the closing seconds. “You never think that it’s slipping away,” said Lobos senior Antonia Anderson. “You always think you have a chance to come back. You never think that the game is over until that buzzer sounds. That’s when it hits you. We fell short.” Anderson scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds, and had five assists in the loss.

The only other senior on the Lobos squad, Jaedyn De La Cerda, finished with a game-high 23 points and was five of nine from the three-point range. Haley Cavinder led Fresno State with 22 points. The Lobos fell to 15-4 with the loss. “It’s just unfortunate I guess,” said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury. “You know, give Fresno credit. They made the plays down the stretch to win and you know that’s a credit to them.”

Fresno moves on to the championship game where they will meet the winner of Wyoming and Boise State in the championship game. The Lobos are hoping for an NCAA Tournament at large bid. The team does plan on playing another game in the postseason somewhere.