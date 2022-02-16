ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After losing two of their last three games, Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team returned to the win column Wednesday night with a 93-73 victory over Utah State at The Pit. Jaedyn De La Cerda scored a game-high 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting.

De La Cerda scored 17 of those points in the first half. The Lobos had a 15 nothing run to end the first half and led 51-29. Shaiquel McGruder had a double-double for the Lobos with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Antonia Anderson finished with 15 points, after scoring 13 in the first half. Kaylin Randhawa led Utah State with 15 points. The Lobos improved to 21-7 overall and 12-3 in the Mountain West. They will host Boise State Saturday at 1 pm.