De La Cerda and Duff combine for 51 points in Lobo women’s basketball win at Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mike Bradbury’s Lobo women’s basketball team came one bucket away from putting a century mark on the scoreboard as they defeated Utah State in Logan 98-83 Thursday night. It’s the 11th straight victory in the series for the Lobos.

Jaedyn De La Cerda set the tone of the game, scoring just seconds after the opening tip on a deep three-point bucket. De La Cerda scored a game-high 27 points and was 10-16 from the field, 7 of 11 from three-point range.

LaTascya Duff also had an efficient night of shooting. Duff scored 24 points on 8 of 13 shooting, 7 of 10 from three-point range. Two other Lobos scored in double figures. Antonia Anderson scored 14 points and also had an impressive 5 blocks.

LaTora Duff finished the night with 13 points. Kaylin Randhawa led the Aggies in scoring with 19 points. With the victory, the Lobos improved to 12-4 overall and 3-0 in the Mountain West. Utah State dropped to 5-8 overall and 0-3 in league play. The Lobos will now host San Diego State Sunday at 2 p.m. Utah State is on the road at Boise State, also with a 2 p.m. start.