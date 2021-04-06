De La Cerda and Anderson talk about returning to Lobos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time since deciding to return to the Lobo women’s basketball program, guard Jaedyn De La Cerda and forward Antonia Anderson spoke about their decision Tuesday.

The pair said they would probably be playing overseas right now if the NCAA didn’t grant seniors an extra year because of COVID-19. “We were both going to explore our options,” said Anderson. “We wanted to look into, honestly, probably trying to move and play in, like, a power five conference. But for me personally, us winning the championship really sealed the deal for me. For us, to be bringing back literally the same team, that’s huge and something we haven’t done since we’ve been here.”

The Lobos won the Mountain West regular-season title in the same year that they spent about 90 days on the road, due to the state health order in New Mexico in regard to COVID-19. The last series of the regular season was played at home. That ended up being the series to seal the conference title.

That excitement from clinching the title at home left a special feeling with the team. De La Cerda and Anderson can’t wait to play another home game. “Getting this extra year to be able to play in the Pit next year and having fans, there is going to be like the cherry on top for our senior year,” said De La Cerda.