De La Cerda and Anderson running it back with Lobo women’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury got great news Thursday. His leading scorer and top post player will return for another season. Senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda and senior forward Antonia Anderson will use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA made available to all seniors in basketball due to COVID-19.
The two players were instrumental in helping the Lobos win the Mountain West regular-season title this past season. Both players started and played all 20 games for the Lobos this past season. De La Cerda averaged 15 points and a little over five rebounds per game to lead the Lobos in scoring. Anderson averaged over 12 points and more than six rebounds per game. The two players released the news of their return with a slick video presentation on Twitter.