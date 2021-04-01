De La Cerda and Anderson running it back with Lobo women’s basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - It's not the usual ending to a high school football season in New Mexico. Teams started the first of three days of bowl games Thursday. In a season delayed and shortened by COVID-19, the bowl games – five scheduled for University Stadium – are special for all participating teams because championships were not played this year.

The Socorro Warriors and Dexter Demon opened up bowl play with the Warriors, who played with a heavy heart, winning 48-14. "You know, we are still battling to get kids to come back to school. We got some kids that dropped out, we had to bury one of our players this year, and it's been very difficult on the whole group, but these guys showed so much heart," said Warriors Head Coach Damien Ocampo. "So, I am just so proud of them and again, I want to thank UNM as well as the NMAA because this is awesome, the environment is awesome." The bowl games will end with a Class 6A clash between defending champion Cleveland and Las Cruces Saturday at 4 p.m. at University Stadium.