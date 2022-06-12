ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators entered their road game with Frisco on a four-game winning streak. However, their string of victories would come to an end on Saturday night in a 47-46 defeat.

The Gladiators looked strong throughout this game and even held a 46-34 lead in the 4th quarter after QB Ramone Atkins threw his fifth touchdown pass of the night. The Frisco Fighters would put on a solid comeback after that though, and a two-yard QB keeper with three seconds left would end the game. It was a close call as time ran out, but the referees would approve of the touchdown.

DC is now 6-6 on the season, and they will now look to bounce back at home when they host division rival, Arizona on Saturday at 6 p.m.