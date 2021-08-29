DC Gladiators win their first-ever IFL Playoff game Saturday over Iowa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The inaugural season in the Indoor Football League continues for the Duke City Gladiators, as they opened up their first IFL Playoff with a round one victory over the Iowa Barnstormers.

The final was 34-33 in Iowa Saturday night, and this game was down to the wire.

DC trailed 33-27 with two seconds to play, but a little trickery would tie the game as WR Dello Davis threw a touchdown pass to Jared Elmore. A 33-yard PAT would clinch the victory for the DC Gladiators. This is a huge win for this franchise and they will now wait to see who they play in the second round.

Duke City will play the winner of Arizona and Massachusetts, who play on Sunday.