DC Gladiators Win in season finale and secure a playoff spot on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators secured a playoff spot in their first year in the IFL, after a 57-45 victory over Bismarck in their regular-season finale on Saturday. This is a huge victory for the Gladiators as they finish their season at 7-7 and earn a 5-seed in the upcoming playoffs, but this game was also huge for QB Nate Davis.

Davis is now the single-season record holder for most passing touchdowns in the IFL with 79. This comes after Davis threw six touchdown passes against Bismarck on Saturday. As of now, DC is slated to play at Iowa in the first round of the IFL playoffs.