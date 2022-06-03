ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former New Mexico Highlands quarterback Ramone Atkins is making the most of his first season with the Duke City Gladiators. Atkins is the reigning player of the week in the Indoor Football League.

He has been under the tutelage of last year’s offensive player of the year, Nate Davis. Davis is the Duke City Gladiators’ offensive coordinator this season. He is healing from knee surgery and has taken on a new role.

Atkins and Davis are in Van Tate’s Sports Office this week. They talked about their relationship and how both hope to keep the Gladiators on the winning track.