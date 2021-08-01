DC Gladiators lose to AZ Rattlers on the road 60-48

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators winning streak ended at two games, after a loss on the road to the Arizona Rattlers on Saturday 60-48. The Rattlers are the IFL’s top team and while the Gladiators lost this game, they did keep things close through three quarters.

Duke City’s record now falls to 5-6 on the year, but they will look to bounce back at home next, as they host the Northern Arizona Wranglers next Sunday at 3 p.m.

