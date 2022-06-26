ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators losing streak continues, after a 49-41 loss on Saturday night to the Northern Arizona Wranglers. The Wranglers are the top team in the Western Conference, but this loss hurts because DC held a strong lead in the fourth quarter. The Wranglers would close out the fourth quarter strong though, as they closed the game scoring 23 unanswered points. With this 49-41 loss, the Gladiators are now 6-8 on the year and have only two games remaining in their season.

These last two games are crucial for DC as they look to snag a spot in the upcoming IFL Playoffs. Up first for the Gladiators is the Strike Force in San Diego on Saturday, July 9 at 7:05 p.m.