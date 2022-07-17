ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are headed into the IFL Playoffs on a two-game winning streak, after wrapping up their regular season with a 39-32 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday. It was once again a thrilling finish, but this time at home, the Gladiators took a 39-32 lead with just four seconds to play.

DC ends their regular season with an 8-8 record. They will now make their second-consecutive IFL Playoff appearance, in just their second year in the league.

The Gladiators will play at the Arizona Rattlers in the first round of the IFL Playoffs on Sunday, July 23.