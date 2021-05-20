DC Gladiators Coach Martino Theus is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Duke City Gladiators Coach Martino Theus is ready to lead his team into its first season in the Indoor Football League. The two-time CIF champions were supposed to start to play in the IFL last season, but COVID-19 wiped out the season. The Gladiators are starting the season on the road at the Iowa Barnstormers Saturday.

In Van Tate’s Sports Office, Martino talks about the upcoming season, the upgrade in talent the Gladiators made in preparation for the IFL, and starting the home portion of the schedule at the Rio Rancho Special Events Center on May 30.