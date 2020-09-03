DC Gladiators add linebacker Gionni Paul

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators didn’t get a chance to play in their inaugural IFL season this year, but the team is beefing up their defense for next year. DC announced the addition of former Cincinnati Bengal linebacker, Gionni Paul.

Paul played collegiately at Utah and went on to play professionally in the NFL, CFL, AAF, and XFL. The 27-year-old is a very big and very athletic linebacker that stands at 6’2 and weighs over 229 pounds. He was excited to land with the Duke City Gladiators, as he knows their culture of winning and he is excited to help that tradition moving forward.

“Oh man, I am an entertainer man. I love to put on a show. I love to fly around and make plays man and people call me the Lance Stephenson of football man, and just go out there do my job and make sure we win and then just lead man, just be a leader,” said Paul.