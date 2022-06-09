ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships started on Wednesday in Eugene, Oreon. Overall 11 UNM athletes will be competing in this years championships, but on Wednesday there would be four Lobos in action and one would advance to the finals.

Rivaldo Leacock is the sole individual to advance to Friday’s 400 meter hurdles final, after he placed third in heat one and ninth overall, with a time of 49.86s. He is the first Lobo since 1978 to advance to the final round of the event at championships. That event is scheduled to run at 8:30pm.

Jovahn Williamson also competed individually in the 400m, but he would not advance after placing 22nd overall. UNM’s first men’s relay team in 66 years competed on Wednesday, but the 4X400 Meter relay team would not qualify for the finals as they placed 21st overall.