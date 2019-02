Copyright by KRQE - All rights reserved

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) - The 2019 APS Metro Wrestling Tournament kicked off on Friday at Atrisco Heritage Academy. Cleveland High School is the reigning champ, but La Cueva currently leads in the standings heading into the final day on Saturday.

To see full brackets and team results go to trackwrestling.com

Saturday will be the final day of the Metro Tournament and it will start at 10:30 a.m. Final matches will start at 3:30 p.m.