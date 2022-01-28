NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – He watched his star rise in the octagon last year. Davion Franklin is ready to dole out more punishment in 2022. The Jackson and Wink heavyweight has been preparing for his upcoming fight against Said Sowma, set for Feb. 19 in Uncasville, Connecticut. Both fighters are currently tied in the heavyweight rankings in the number eight position. They will get a chance to make a separation when they meet.

“Man I eat pressure, truthfully, said Franklin. “Every fight since I’ve started in Bellator, my manager is like, you got to win this fight. Truthfully it’s just another fight. I don’t really look at the pressure. The pressure is always going to be there. I feel like when my back’s against the wall that’s when I have my best performances. The higher the stakes, the better I perform.”

Franklin is 4-0 while Sowma is 8-2. Franklin has scored a knockout in three of his victories. One of those knockouts came in a fight over Everett Cummings in 21 seconds. Prior to the fight, Cummings was 15-0. Franklin has always said he plans on going through the heavyweight division. He will resume that quest against Sowma. “Truthfully he’s just someone else who is in my way if I’m being honest with you,” said Franklin. “I think he has good cardio and he’s a tough guy. He doesn’t seem like a guy whose gonna quit. I hope he brings the fight because I’m bringing my fight. I’m bringing my A-game so hopefully, he will bring his A-game.”