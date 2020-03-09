David Howes starts new chapter as assistant for UNM football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Howes had a solid career as a high school football coach for the Rio Rancho Rams, but Howes is now moving on in his career and he is excited to be an assistant on this year’s Lobo football team.

“Man, I am telling you this is a really cool turn of a page in my life man, I mean a new chapter I guess you could say. It’s been incredible, I mean its a million miles an hour and I am blessed to be around some of the best and to learn from some of the best”, said David Howes.

Coach Howes is currently coaching Safeties for UNM and early in the spring, his brother-in-law and UNM Head Coach, Danny Gonzales, has been hovering around Howes during practice. “He’s doing good, unfortunately for him, he’s coaching the position that I coached for 20 years. So, I am probably a little bit harder on him than the other coaches”, said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales. “No feelings hurt here, I am learning and I welcome it and the opportunity to make these players better really really quickly. Every time he talks I learn something, so I am all for it,” said Howes.