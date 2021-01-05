Danny Wuerfful calls 2020 Wuerfful Trophy Finalist Teton Saltes ‘incredibly impressive’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2020 Wuerfful Trophy will be awarded on Thursday at 5 p.m. on ESPN, during the College Football Awards Show. University of New Mexico Offensive Lineman Teton Saltes is one of three finalists for the trophy this year.

The man behind this award, Danny Wuerfful had nothing but positive things to say about Saltes. “I was thrilled to see that he is a finalist this year and just what he has done, his passion, his tenacity, and also you know just his focus. He is just very strategic in his thinking, very passionate, and incredibly impressive,” said Wuerfful.

Wuerfful said that naming one winner is a very hard decision but he also said that Saltes is a solid example of why they have this community service award. “So, that is part of why we want to do this award because we recognize that by highlighting a guy like Teton, he might be a model and inspiration for countless others as well,” said Wuerfful.

