Danny Romero is honored by his Hall of Fame induction and remembers his First World Title

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The 2019 New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame announced their 2019 Class last week, and one of the inductees to be named is boxing legend, Danny Romero. Romero is from New Mexico and has a love for Albuquerque, and that love makes this honor a big one for Danny.

“I know my father is looking down and that’s something that we had been talking about for years. You know, to get the recognition from our state and our people, it means so much to the Romero family and we just want to thank everybody,” said Romero.

Danny had a plethora of accolades in his boxing career, but one that he remembers fondly is winning his first-ever World Title. “When I fought Francisco Tejedor, it was probably the most intense. Nervous, I was so scared for that fight. It helped me move and hit. You know, I remember one time he hit me with an uppercut in the fourth round and people didn’t know, my mouthpiece went through my teeth, broke one of my teeth, just one shot. It was so memorable because of all those issues, my hand got raised afterward, I became champion, and that title hadn’t been in the United States for over 60 years. To this day, I feel like it happened yesterday and talking about that uppercut, I still feel it all the time,” said Romero.

Danny’s father passed away in March of 2019 and that fight against Tejedor brings up memories of his father, as he helped Tejedor along with Danny in this fight.

“Remember, he was the champion and I remember, because I got paid well, and I remember they were fighting tooth and nail. My dad saying, ‘he’s the champion, he should be getting paid.’ So anyway, they arrange it, and it happened. Afterward, he was so elated, he was able to take care of his family, bought a house, and you know, took care of the whole thing. As time went on, and things happened with my pop, he called me and he just basically told me that my father fought for him too. Got him paid and that, after this whole thing, those are those checkmarks that you go wow, well worth it, well worth it,” said Danny Romero.

The 2019 NSHOF Induction Ceremony will be on April 5, at the Albuquerque Convention Center and to find out more on tickets, check out their website here.