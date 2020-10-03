Danny Gonzales talks start, return to play for 2020 Lobo football season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football found out who they will be playing in their 2020 season, as the Mountain West released their eight-game schedules on Thursday. The Lobos will meet Colorado State in their season opener on the road on October 24.

“The rust is my biggest concern, my biggest fear. If you watch NFL games over the last couple of weeks. You can definitely tell that they definitely missed their preseason games. I am worried about that, just because we haven’t played football around here since March 8 and so we will see where are come October 24,” said the University of New Mexico Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Things aren’t looking good for one of the Lobos 2020 opponents though. Wyoming football announced on Friday that 11 of the freshman players have tested positive for COVID-19. As of now, 31 freshmen are in quarantine.

Coach Danny Gonzales addressed COVID-19 concerns in his press conference on Thursday, but Gonzales also spoke on how he now holds a higher standard for his players. “I mean, I have got no problem kicking somebody off the team that wants to go out and go to a party right now, because I am a firm believer that there are certain rights and privileges that you give up to be on a football team, and right now, in this global pandemic, that’s not the time to do that stuff. But from this point, July 6 to this point right here, I am so proud of our football team and the way they have handled that,” said Gonzales.

UNM is scheduled to host Wyoming on December 5.