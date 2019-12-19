Danny Gonzales talks his New Mexico job, players

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – Danny Gonzales was formally introduced by Athletic Director Eddie Nunez on Wednesday at The Pit as UNM’s 32nd head football coach.

Applause filled the room as Gonzales took to the podium and spoke very candidly about how he wants to bring his local perspective and hard-nosed style of football to UNM.

“I promise you this, we are going to build this program. And I am a New Mexico kid, we are going to recruit New Mexico kids. We are going to recruit the best New Mexico kids, we are going to recruit the best football players that want to be Lobos,” said Danny Gonzales.

A student of Rocky Long, Gonzales hopes to bring the success he had while coaching under Rocky. A defensive-minded coach, Gonzales says he will also bring that grit from the Lobos of old.

“You are going to see it, they are going to play hard. They are going to play harder than anyone in the country. I promise you that,” said Gonzales.

This hire has been well received by the community, but it has also uplifted this current Lobo football team.

“You know, no disrespect to Coach Davie, but it seems like a new beginning,” said UNM Linebacker James Lewis.

“A change is good really for the community and the players. I feel like the players needed it, but the community needed something that could uplift us,” said UNM running back Daevon Vigilant.

The Danny Gonzales-era has begun at UNM, and no one is more excited than the university’s new head football coach.

“I had many opportunities and I only wanted one, and I am so happy I got it,” said Danny Gonzales.