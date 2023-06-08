ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been plenty of roster turnaround involving the 2023 University of New Mexico football team. Since the initial list of signees from the winter, at least a dozen more players should be announced in a few weeks.

The Lobos have added multiple players from power five schools, such as national runner-up TCU and Oklahoma, some of which have three years of eligibility remaining. Thankfully for Lobo fans, a recent change in transfer rules only allows one transfer for undergrads. This means all of the new transfers are here to stay.

“On top of the culture and expectation and the standard that we have, now we have better athletes combined with that,” said head coach Danny Gonzales. “So, I like our football team. We’re strong, we’re athletic, we’re big. I like our football team for 23.”

The Lobos open the 2023 season at Texas A&M on September 2.