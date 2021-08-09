Danny Gonzales likes where his team is headed after day five of UNM football camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Football wrapped up day five of Fall Camp on Monday night. The Team was hard-hitting and seemed eager on Monday night, but while UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales likes his team’s progression there is still some work to be done.
“I am happy with the energy, I am happy with the effort. I think they acted a little tired towards the end tonight, which means we need to work harder during practice, but we have had a good start to camp. It’s the last days of shells today, tomorrow will be full pads. So, we will scrimmage a little bit and go live. We will see tomorrow and get a better evaluation of where we are at,”said Danny Gonzales.
Joey Noble is stepping up as a big leader on the defensive line, as this senior defensive end brings in experience, size, speed, and a willingness to learn. “Yeah definitely. I try to lead by example, just play hard, fast, and physical and just my attitude and effort towards everything and my want to. Just like Coach G says,” said Joey Noble.
UNM Football will have its first fully padded practice on Monday afternoon.