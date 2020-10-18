Danny Gonzales hopes to see an improvement on defense in 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football practices are currently on pause, but this team is still scheduled to play Colorado State on Oct. 24. Head Coach Danny Gonzales likes a lot of the players he has on defense, but he hopes to see an improvement on that side of the ball in 2020.

“We finished 129th in the country on defense here last year, that’s embarrassing. Was it last? It was 130th, that’s even worse. That won’t happen, if we are 130th in defense, I will quit and give back every penny they gave me, and I am not talking bad about the previous coaches. Whatever they did, I have never been around that. In my first year at Arizona State, they were 121st in the country when we got there and we finished that first year in the top 60. We got to change that attitude and we are starting on [the] defensive side of the ball because that’s embarrassing. So, we will be alright, we will be competitive,” said Danny Gonzales.

One area that Coach Gonzales is concerned about heading into this season is his defensive line. He has been vocal about it with the media and his team, but senior defensive end Joey Noble says that he believes in this line and that they are motivated.

“We talk about it every day, saying, they call us the most concerning, but I know and we all know what we are capable of, and we are just going to fly around to the football and win games and win five,” said Joey Noble.