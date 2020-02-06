Danny Gonzales’ first football signing class at New Mexico is 23 strong

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Danny Gonzales announced his first signing class as coach of the University of New Mexico Wednesday.

“It’s been a great day for Lobo football,” said Gonzales. “I mean, the start and foundation and really this class is going to be the foundation of what we build on. I think the coaches have done a phenomenal job. I am extremely proud of the guys we have signed and now on paper, they look like good football players, so we will see how we will see in the next few years how we develop them.”

The class is 23 members strong and includes three-star running back Nathaniel Jones. Jones originally committed to UCLA. He had a change of heart two weeks ago. Utah, Florida, Arizona State and Colorado offered Jones a scholarship.

“We got a bunch of really, really good athletes on the football team now that some of them may have to play next year, but where they will really help is when we lose the 33 seniors at the end of next fall,” said Gonzales. “They will be able to step in with a year of our weight program and development.”

Next for the Lobos is Spring football. It starts on March 2.