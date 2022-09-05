ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football opened their season on Saturday with a 41-0 victory over Maine. This shutout win marks the first shutout for this program since 2015.

“I am happy for them inside there because it has been a long time since December 15th, I mean if you all remember we got a pretty good shellacking against Utah State last year, and that was the last taste of football this team had. There is a lot of different guys on this team that weren’t in this locker room last year, and I am not saying that we are a good football team yet either. We still got a long way to go in this football program, but I am proud of how hard they are working, I am proud of what they did out there tonight on the field, we were the better football team and they took care of their opportunity”, said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

UNM Moves on to play Boise State on Friday at University Stadium, kick off is set for 7pm.