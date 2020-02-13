Daniel Beam will represent New Mexico at this year’s Pan Am Cross Country Cup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Daniel Beam is a Rio Rancho High School alum and now a freshman at Western New Mexico University.

On February 29, the distance runner will be the sole New Mexican representing Team USA at the 2020 Pan Am Cross Country Cup in Victoria, Canada.

“It feels great. I am really excited, from what I usually see in international competitions and stuff, you don’t see many runners and many people from New Mexico,” said Beam.

Beam qualified for the Pan Am Cross Country Cup, after placing at the 2020 USA Track and Field Cross Country Championships in San Diego, California. Beam believes that his roots of running in New Mexico will be beneficial in Canada later this month and also moving forward in his career.

“Not only are we at 6,000 feet elevation, so that’s great whenever we go anywhere else but also it is not a flat terrain by any means. So, it all works out very nicely,” said Beam.

He hopes this prestigious event will just be a starting point for a promising future in running.

“Really, I want to take it as far as I can. I mean, I have loved running and however far I can get with it is as far as I want to go. The Pan Am Cross Country Cup, I think if I can put myself in a good position and I am able to get decent placing or good placing, then I will help the team as best as I can. I just really want to do that,” said Beam.