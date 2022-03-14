ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could you go to work for over two years and wait patiently before you were allowed to really get involved? D’Angelo Ross did that for the love of the game and because he wanted to continue to be a professional football player.

Ross got an opportunity in 2019 to show that he had enough talent to play professional football. The current Miami Dolphins defensive back and former UNM Lobo still remembers Pro Day of 2019. Ross put on a show that ended with him running a 4.32 40 yard dash.

He believes that performance turned heads among NFL scouts, and lead to him signing an undrafted free agent deal with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots is where Ross would learn to really trust the process because it was going to be quite some time before he would be on the field for a snap.

“An article came out saying, from the time I signed with New England until the time I got out on the field, it was 963 days,” said Ross. “I just ask people, think about waiting for two years and seven months for something. Like, I give myself a pat on the back for like going through and sticking with the process.”

While sticking to the process, Ross made sure he was becoming a good student of the game. That could pay off for him on his new team. Ross will be trying to make the roster of the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming season.

“The defensive system in Miami is brought from New England,” said Ross. “So, it’s going to allow me to get in there and be comfortable and do the things that I like to do. So, I’m excited. I’m excited to get down there and compete.”