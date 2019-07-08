Dana White hints at retirement for Holly Holm after her loss at UFC 239

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 06: Amanda Nunes of Brazil consoles Holly Holm of the United States after knocking her out during their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – It wasn’t the best night in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday night, as two local MMA fighters lost. Holly Holm was looking to regain her UFC Bantamweight Title against Amanda Nunez, but was stopped by a head kick and lost in the 1st round by TKO.

Holly’s record now drops to 12-5 and while she didn’t talk to the media during the post-fight press conference, KRQE Sports Director Van Tate got some insight on Holm from UFc President Dana White.

“I don’t want to start going retirement crazy in here but, she has had an amazing career. She’s an incredible athlete, she’s an incredible human being. I don’t know, I think she needs to take a look at what is next for her and what she thinks. I just say that because I care about her, I care about her as a person. I don’t know, its something we should probably talk about”, said Dana White.

Diego Sanchez, like Holly Holm, is 37 years old, and he also lost in his UFC 239 fight. Michael Chiesa beat Sanchez in a Welterweight bout, by way of a Unanimous Decision. Diego’s record now drops to 29-12.

“Diego is not getting viciously knocked out and everything else, but fighting is a young mans game. It’s for young people man, I care about the kid, I love the kid. You know, we need to have a serious conversation about whats next”, said Dana White.

Jon Jones was the lone winner from the local fighters on Saturday night, as he defended his belt with a Split-Decision victory. Jones now improves his professional record to 25-1.

“I was confident that I won the fight, my coaches wouldn’t lie to me. They said, Jon we feel like you won every round so I was just extremely grateful. Honestly, to have A fight like that is extremely humbling. It drives me to study more, work harder and take the game even more seriously”, said Jon Jones.