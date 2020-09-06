Dan Argueta says he’s ready to get back in the octagon after his win at LFA 90

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dan “The Determined” Argueta won his fifth consecutive fight on Friday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His professional record now stands at 5-0.

“Hi everybody in New Mexico. I just got back from my fight, we came out victorious, I am a little beat up but I am OK. I am healthy and I will be ready to be back in there soon and just thank you guys for all of your support. I appreciate you,” said Dan Argueta.

Argueta sent that message to KRQE on Saturday morning, as this up and coming fighter really has a love for the new city he calls home. Before his unanimous decision victory on Friday, Dan spoke on Albuquerque with KRQE Sports.

“I always tell people about Albuquerque. Someone awhile back told me, you are not supposed to live in Albuquerque, it’s only for training camp, and I broke the number one rule, I turned it into home. It was probably the best rule I have ever broken because people in Albuquerque have become family to me and its a fight city. You walk around with a chip on your shoulder when you are known as one of Albuquerque’s fighters and the energy there is just like no other. Its Albuquerque, its become home,” said Argueta.

