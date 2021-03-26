Cross country finals mark first high school championships in New Mexico in a year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school cross country finals are underway in Albuquerque. The two-day competition marks the first state championships in New Mexico in a year, plus fans are now back in the stands. Some families at the competition at Albuquerque Academy on Friday drove from Santa Fe to be able to finally cheer on their students in-person. They said this shortened cross country season is better than none at all.

“It’s so exciting, I feel like we’re kind of making history here trying to get back out here, trying to get our lives back started,” said Amy Terry, the aunt of a St. Michael’s High School student-athlete. “We’re so excited to see my niece run today.”

“Gotta enjoy our senior year so a little bit is better than nothing!” added Geraldine Aguilar, another parent of a St. Michael’s High School student.

The runners wore masks for their three-mile run. To have fewer athletes on the starting line, the New Mexico Activities Association reduced the number of runners on each team to five and is scoring the top four runners per team.

On Friday, it was hard to miss the loud cheers from fans in the stands. The capacity at the high school is up to 500 people all along the course, but KRQE News 13 crews estimated there were closer to 200. People were sitting in clusters with their families or friends, and social distancing with masks. There was also hand sanitizer available.

NMAA Executive Director Sally Marquez said it’s surreal that the day finally arrived, even though the competition looks a lot different.

“We’re going to have sessions,” Marquez said. “Usually we have like four boys races and then four girls races. This year, we’re going to do it by classification to make sure we can minimize the contact and the spectators. And once a classification is done, then we will clear out the venue.”

Friday’s competition also included socially distanced medal ceremonies.

Last year, the cross country season was cut short by the pandemic. Basketball was the only sport to have a state championship in 2020 at the Pit, with no fans allowed. This year, volleyball and soccer will also have state championships, but football will instead have bowl games. The cross country championships continue through Saturday.