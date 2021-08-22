Cristian Nava Signs Professional contract with NM United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United announced some huge news on Saturday, as the USL Championship soccer team has signed native New Mexican Cristian Nava to his first professional contract. The 17-year-old forward and Albuquerque High product is the first player in New Mexico United Academy history to complete the path to pro.

“I actually really didn’t think it would happen this soon because just think a couple of months ago, the academy didn’t really exist and I really didn’t know where I was going to go with this whole soccer thing. I didn’t know if my first step was going to be to college, but I am really grateful for this opportunity that they have given me,” said Cristian Nava.

Nava will not be able to play soccer in college as he loses his eligibility by turning pro, but he says receiving an education in college could be in the works and that this opportunity with NM United was just a dream come true moment. NM United will play at home on Monday against Austin Bold at 7 p.m.