COVID concerns for New Mexico basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Recent spikes in COVID-19 are spreading around professional sports in the country. Players, coaches and staff are contracting the virus, and games are being delayed or canceled. Now, as the Lobos take a break for the holidays, the team must ensure everyone follows protocols.

So far, the Lobos are staying healthy. Head coach Richard Pitino says that the team is fully vaccinated and working on getting booster shots, but with players traveling home for the holidays, that does, however, raise some concern. “Travel wise, be safe, be smart,” said Pitino to his players. “There’s going to be cancellations, there’s going to be disruption. So, any night you can play a game in front of your fans, appreciate it and enjoy it.”

The Lobos are scheduled to return to practice this weekend before hosting Colorado State on December 28. Coach Pitino says he does not know if the game will be played as scheduled.