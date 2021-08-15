Councilors push to explore city’s west side for United stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –There are still a lot of conversations surrounding where New Mexico United could build a multi-use soccer stadium. Cynthia Borrego is among three city councilors now wanting Albuquerque’s west side to be considered for the site of the New Mexico United’s proposed soccer stadium.

“I don’t think that anything should be preconceived and that you know, really it’s going to be up to the voters because we’ve heard comments on both sides of the issue,” she says. Their resolution to be introduced at city council Monday would expand the city’s site selection evaluation to include one or more possible locations west of the river.

Some community members have pushed back on the two preferred downtown locations that came out of a recent study, which includes Coal and Broadway and 2nd and Iron. Councilor Borrego explains, “The concern that I think we have is that if it goes in areas in the downtown, how is it going to affect those neighborhoods? How is it going to impact historic districts?”

But others say they would welcome the stadium downtown with open arms. Timmy Schools shares, “I think it would be really great and we live downtown and it would be great to take my son to some games downtown that we could walk to.”

There are even those who aren’t sure how they feel about a brand new stadium at all. ”Even where it currently is at the Isotopes stadium. Why can’t we turn that into a multi-use or something?” says Melissa Lucero, who lives on the east side.

Councilors argue the west side could be an ideal location because it could provide greater visibility and access to the stadium. It would also be closer to a significant fan base for United soccer.

Councilor Borrego continues, “I think that when you look at the availability of land on the west side, you come to find there is available land, that there is access off the freeway.”

City council could vote on this resolution Monday. The new study would cost $50,000. Later this month, council is expected to vote on whether to put a bond for the new stadium on the ballot this November.