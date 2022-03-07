ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cottonwood Classical Prep, a local charter school, played every basketball game on their opponent’s court this year. Despite the challenges of not having a home court to play on, the coyotes made the state tournament for the first time ever.

The Coyotes lost to Sandia Prep on Saturday, but the excitement of making the tournament made the season feel like a success. Their coach says the school is building a gym on campus and the team hopes to play in their new gym by the end of next season.