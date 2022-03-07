ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cottonwood Classical Prep, a local charter school, played every basketball game on their opponent’s court this year. Despite the challenges of not having a home court to play on, the coyotes made the state tournament for the first time ever.
Story continues below
- Crime: Alleged kidnapping victim arrested, charged in deadly crash
- Trending: APS confirms one of Katie Riford’s children attended local school
- Weird: Missing Florida woman found inside her own septic tank, deputies say
- Data: New Mexico has millions potentially tied to Russia
The Coyotes lost to Sandia Prep on Saturday, but the excitement of making the tournament made the season feel like a success. Their coach says the school is building a gym on campus and the team hopes to play in their new gym by the end of next season.