Cornelius ‘Pig’ Brown is in Van Tate’s Sports Office

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators will start their 2020 season in March in a new league and with a new coach.

The two time defending champions of the CIF will play in the Indoor Football League with IFL Hall of Fame member Cornelius “Pig” Brown running the show. Brown spent seven years in the league and believes it will help his coaching.

“I think that is an advantage that I have as a coach,” said Brown. “I can actually relate to those guys and kind of help those guys get through the things that I went through when I was playing.”

The Gladiators will start the home portion of their schedule in April.

