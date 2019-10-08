Corina Carter is UNM women’s basketball talented freshman

Corina Carter knows what it’s like to get hype. Carter, from San Antonio, Texas, led Judson high to the class 6A state championship game in 2019 where she was MVP.

She also came out of high school ranked as the 16th best point guard and 64th player overall by ESPNW.

“Honestly I don’t really pay attention to rankings or politics or anything like that,” said Carter. “I just came to hoop so that’s what I’m here to do.”

Carter should fight in nicely with a nice nucleus of returning players and newcomers.

“Her enthusiasm, her skill level is really high,” said head coach Mike Bradbury. “She can shoot it. She can put it on the floor, you know, inexperienced right now.”

With Carter in the lineup, things should go fast on the floor.

“I think I’m most known for just my drive. When I’m on the court it’s a fast pace,” said Carter. “I don’t like going slow I rather get my teammates involved more than I get myself involved. That’s a well-known thing for me.”

The Lobos open the season with an exhibition game on October 27.