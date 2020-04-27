Cooper believes Showtime Lakers would have been too deep for Bulls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With all of the buzz surrounding the documentary on the Chicago Bulls called “The Last Dance,” KRQE Sports thought it would be a good idea to ask former Lakers great and UNM Lobo Michael Cooper about a head-to-head match up with the 90’s Bulls and Showtime Lakers of the ’80s.

“I think it would be very difficult for them to beat us,” said Cooper. “I think they had more role players than we had stars. We had stars on our team. We had Magic, Kareem, Worthy and you know with just him and Scottie Pippen and their role players and what we had the maximum too, myself, AC Green and Byron Scott I think we were just deeper than they were.”

Cooper has enjoyed a successful coaching career after playing the game. He is currently coaching Three’s Company, a team in the Big Three League.

“You know we got to the championship two years ago,” said Cooper. “I almost won it and that would have set me apart because I’m a trivia question. I’m the only NBA player with a championship that has anything to do with the NBA. Now the Big Three is not necessarily an NBA affiliated, but it’s all NBA players there. So, five championships with the Lakers, two with the WNBA L.A. Sparks, then at that time, with the Albuquerque Thunderbirds team that was an NBA D-League, now it’s the G-league, won a championship there.”

Cooper also has jumped into broadcasting with a new podcast. “It’s on CLNS media and it’s called “Showtime with Coop,” said Cooper. “I already laid down a track with Lisa Leslie, interviewed her, interviewed Kareem Abdul Jabbar the other day and that was a very insightful one because we covered a little bit of basketball, but we also covered Kareem the man.”