Connor Mang believes the future of Lobo Baseball is bright

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – University New Mexico baseball player, Connor Mang was disappointed to see his teams season get cut do to COVID-19. “I mean, that was really tough. We were really on a roll right there and I think things were only going to get better. You know, we were coming up on an interesting spot in our schedule, with a weekend series against UT and then Texas Tech at home, that was going to be interesting and was going to let us know where we were and we didn’t even get in any conference games. So, it was tough”, said Connor Mang.

UNM was on a 6-game winning streak before their season was cut short, but with the season-ending sooner than expected players will now get an extra year of eligibility. Mang will now get two more years of eligibility and he says that he thinks everyone is coming back next year. So, with veterans coming back, and new players coming in, Mang believes this team will be very good in 2021.

“We are bringing in more guys that can really play from what I hear from coach Coyne and I mean, we already have a lot of guys. Our pitching staff was pitching really well and our hitting really came on, and so I only expect bigger things because we were already really good this year and it sounds like we are going to be even deeper next year,” said Mang.