Confidence high as New Mexico United heads into preseason opener

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United kicks off their seven-match preseason on Saturday against El Paso, in Albuquerque at their Mesa Del Sol training facility. New Mexico United is slated to have three home matches and four on the road in their preseason.

Players are excited to kick things off on Saturday with fans in attendance. “You know, even though it’s preseason I am pretty sure they are going to be in mid-season form, and for someone like me, who came on the team last year and didn’t really have the home field experience. To be able to have fans here in Albuquerque tomorrow I think it’s going to be a huge morale boost for everybody,” said defender Kalen Ryden.

“I cannot wait to see some familiar faces and feel the energy. I think it’s going to be pretty exciting tomorrow,” said forward Devon Sandoval.

The team had a few key members on their roster from a year ago not return in 2021, but the new players, like local product Sergio Rivas, are bringing some new life to this team and are also fitting in right away. “We are so tight already and it’s just the start of the season. I can’t wait to see how we are going to look a couple of months from now and the chemistry,” said midfielder Rivas.

Head Coach Troy Lesesne likes what he has seen out of his team in their three-week preparation period leading up to Saturday’s preseason match-up. After making it to the playoffs in year one and then winning their first playoff match in year two, the coach is expecting even more progression in year three.

“I am really excited that this can be a team that can bring a championship and ultimately can bring a trophy to New Mexico and make no mistake about it that’s the ambition and that’s the goal,” said Lesesne.

New Mexico United and El Paso kick off on Saturday at 3 p.m.