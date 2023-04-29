ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody “The Freight Train” East will headline Saturday’s PFC 28 fight card at Revel Entertainment. East is fighting for the PFC Heavyweight title, even while he is looking to make a shift to the light heavyweight division.

“I was going to fight for the 205 pound title and that guy signed with the UFC. So, now I am fighting for the heavyweight title, but I am only 218LBS. So, I am in great shape”, said Cody East.

East says he lost 90 pounds this past year and it makes him even more dangerous.

“I mean, when you look at it I walked around like that every day, carrying that weight, trying to fight like that,” he said. “So, I feel light, I feel 10 years younger losing this weight.”

East believes that he can make a solid run in the light heavyweight division and even has aspirations of being a major threat in the division in the UFC. East has had his troubles in the past, but he believes that he is fining perspective as he gets older, and also purpose with Jackson Winks IncredAble Adaptive MMA program.

“I mean, I have grown a lot in the sport and in life and I have realized that I have allowed things that have ever happened to me, that I have done them to myself and its that I put myself in bad situations. Also, apart of my journey is the kids program, Adaptive MMA and to be a positive influence on these kids and have something to look up to and they see me and they smile, because they know they are about to have a good time, and that is what it is all about for me”, said East.

PFC 28 will be on Saturday at Revel Entertainment, fights will begin at 5:30pm and East believes he will finish his opponent, Wesley Almedia.

“He came from Brazil. I think he is like 18-8 with 8 submissions. So, I told him, I am a white belt jujitsu, if I submit you do I get your belt, like am I a black belt now. I think I would be if I submit him, I think I should get his belt. Ideally I believe this guy wont make it out of the 1st round. I am going to highlight reel him, I am going to KO him, I am going to kiss my babies, I am going to have a good night and we are going to celebrate.”