Cody Bellinger and OKC drop Isotopes 13-3

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In his first action in a rehab stint with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, L.A. Dodgers star Cody Bellinger went 1 for 4 with an RBI single to help his team defeat the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night 13-3. It was the bat of OKC slugger Keibert Ruiz that led the charge.

Ruiz had a three-run shot and two-run home run under his belt by the third inning where OKC led 5-0. Isotopes outfielder Sam Hillard finally put the Isotopes on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning. The Isotopes would get two runs in the inning, only added one more in the sixth. Game three of six in the series is Saturday at 6:35 p.m.