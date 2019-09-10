Coach Davie: ‘This hasn’t gone completely according to script’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Bob Davie gave his first public remarks Tuesday since his hospitalization after the August 31 home game against Sam Houston State at Dreamstyle Stadium.

In giving thanks to the first responders and staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital Coach Davie said he saw the very best of UNM. He added that he remembers all of it and that it was a serious medical situation that came out of nowhere.

Davie also added that the doctors say there was no permanent damage regarding his “serious medical situation.”

The head football coach plans on returning to the field, however, no date has been set. “I’m smart enough to know when I’m right and when I’m not. So I’m not going to go charging back down that hill until I feel 100%,” said Davie.

Coach Davie is planning to take time with his recovery and is looking forward to watching the Lobos play against Norte Dame Saturday, though be it on television as he will not be attending this game.

Davie says he remembers what happened and says he feels well. He says he plans to continue coaching and will take it slow. pic.twitter.com/cL6uY2P80Z — Van Tate (@krqesports) September 10, 2019