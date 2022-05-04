ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury said the last two seasons have been incredible and he’s excited for the future of the program. Shai McGruger and the Duff twins, Tay and Tora, have announced that they will return for a super senior year, and those are only some of the players committing to the cherry and silver for 2022.

“I think we have experience,” Bradbury said. “I think we’re athletic. I think we will be better defensively. I think it’s a good mix of young and old and I think we got a lot of local kids that ought to get the fans excited.”

Some of the local talent includes members of the state champion Volcano Vista team, Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez, as well as, former Cibola star Amaya Brown. The former Cougar is a transfer from Florida State, and Bradbury believes that she can be an immediate impact.

“She’s a great athlete, got good size,” said Bradbury. “I think she can provide us what we didn’t have last year which is someone who can be a defensive stopper when we need them late in the game and you know sometimes that hurt us. But, she has the capability of guarding anybody.”

“I think I definitely fit in,” Brown said. “I fit in with the girls. You know, I know most of them. I think I’m going to gel well with them and how they play. You know, they like to push the ball. That’s something I’m good at. So, it’s going to be fun.”

Bradbury also provided an injury update for forward Paula Reus. The Spaniard is currently recovering from offseason knee surgery and is hopeful to return by the start of the season.