Clovis Wildcats football game at Rio Rancho is off for now

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Wildcats scheduled football game at Rio Rancho has school is off for now. Clovis had positive COVID-19 cases within its football program.

“We had a couple that got sick last weekend, about six more that got sick this weekend and they actually didn’t go get tested,” said Clovis head coach Cal Fullerton. “They stayed away and all of that and we were kind of waiting and seeing how they were feeling, if they were going to be able to be at practice today and they weren’t, you know. We just, whether they have it or not, you know, it’s kind of deal where if they do, we sure don’t want them to be around, even if they’re good tomorrow.”

Coach Fullerton is hoping there will be an opportunity to play the game before the season ends. “If there was a possibility of them, you know, being back after the weekend or whatever and we were able to find a game, you know, we would definitely look into that,” said Fullerton. “We just got to kind of what and see what the situation is. I know the kids that did test positive, I know they’re back next Tuesday.”

The Wildcats will have an open week next. Their next game is scheduled for Sep. 24 against La Cueva.