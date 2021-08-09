Clovis Wildcats come in young and hungry ahead of the 2021 football season

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Wildcats may look a little different this season, as they have a lot of young players on their roster. Head coach Cal Fullerton says he loves his team’s hunger heading into the 2021 season.

“We are a lot younger, have some kids that don’t have any varsity experience that is going to have to step up and help us quick but the good thing about it right now is they are eager. It’s going to be a test come Wednesday when we scrimmage Las Cruces high no doubt, but at the same time, our kids have been great. A Lot of energy, a lot of excitement, so we are really excited to be out here,” said Cal Fullerton.

The Wildcats will open their season on August 20 against the Hobbs Eagles in Clovis, and while this team is young they are just excited to be playing and have a new appreciation for the sport. “Oh it’s great, I missed it big time and there is a real difference you can tell,” said Payton Reams, Clovis Sr. lineman. “Coming from a COVID year to this, a lot of kids are coming out here and getting after it. They are working hard and pushing themselves.”