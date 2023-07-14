ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opponents facing the Cleveland Storm football team know Strat Shufelt is a problem. The talented six foot-two inch, 220-pound linebacker is considered to be one of the top defensive players in the state of New Mexico. Shufelt is part of the class of 2024 and continues to field offers from colleges all over the country.

He talks about that, the Cleveland Storm work ethic, representing New Mexico at camps across the country, and a variety of topics this week in Van Tate’s Sports Office.