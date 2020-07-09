News Alert
Heat stress advisory issued as New Mexico expected to see 100-degree temperatures

Cleveland Storm football begins summer workouts

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The reigning 6-A State Champion Cleveland Storm Football team started their summer workouts on Wednesday. It is only July, but this team has a lot to be excited about, as they have 36 seniors returning in 2020.

“We got a good senior class with a lot of great leaders that have a ton of experience. They played in the last two state championship games, you know won the state championship last year. We got a group coming back that’s battle-tested, they understand what adversity is, and they are eager to get back on the field. This is a group of guys that I really want to coach,” said Cleveland High School Football Coach Heath Ridenour.

One of those seniors coming into 2020 is quarterback Jeff Davison. Davison has been on a tear since his sophomore season but here recently he was featured in an article that had him as a hidden gem of New Mexico. Coach Ridenour didn’t feel that was a good representation of his quarterback.

“I say he’s not a hidden gem, if he’s a hidden gem you are not paying attention, you aren’t looking in the right places. The guy is 19-2 as a starter, missed five games for an injury, played in two state championship games, makes crucial plays. I mean, I don’t know what you have to do to be, to have arrived I guess you could say. So, I am a little defensive of him, he is my guy, he’s led our team and he does a ton for us. I know what he does,” said Ridenour.

