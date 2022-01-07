Cleveland High assistant Robert Garza promoted to head football coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cleveland High School has a new head football coach. Assistant Robert Garza has been promoted to the position after former head coach Heath Ridenour took a job to become quarterback coach for the University of New Mexico Lobos. Garza has been with the Cleveland football program since it started.

With his 14 years of service Garza is excited to continue what was started. “I’m super excited man. I got an opportunity to lead one of the best programs in the state of New Mexico,” said Garza. “I’ve done my time and I’ve done my best to help build this program and I feel gracious to have this opportunity that it’s finally come.”

Garza has been a part of five state championship teams at Cleveland.

